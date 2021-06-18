First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE FPF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. 122,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,363. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.