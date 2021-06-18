First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NYSE FPF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. 122,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,363. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
