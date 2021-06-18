Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 16,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,659,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $113,220,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

