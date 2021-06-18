Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of ELAT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. 52,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,819. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.