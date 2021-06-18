Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $256,240.53 and $71.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00740518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00083105 BTC.

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

