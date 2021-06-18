Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $554.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.