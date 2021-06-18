Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $333,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

ARAV stock remained flat at $$4.97 during midday trading on Friday. 153,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,666. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

