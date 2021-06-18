iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 6,549,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364,569. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.