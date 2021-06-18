Short Interest in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Decreases By 19.6%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,642. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

