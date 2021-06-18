Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Decreases By 17.7%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 611,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE UHS traded down $5.17 on Friday, hitting $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,018. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

