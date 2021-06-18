Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,664. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

