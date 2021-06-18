Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) One Day Volume Hits $18,178.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $21.29 million and $18,178.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $18.94 or 0.00052832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00135314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00183542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.77 or 0.00875215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.76 or 0.99156500 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

