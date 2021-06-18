$0.67 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Radian Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 286.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 2,921,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Radian Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

