Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

HTLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 637,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,841. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

