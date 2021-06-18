Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of KC stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,761,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,434. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

