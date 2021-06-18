Ultiledger Trading Down 0.6% This Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $97,266.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

