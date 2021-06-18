Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $41.56 million and $1.40 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00134789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00183730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00872501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.01 or 0.99810192 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

