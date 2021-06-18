Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,861. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

