Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 27.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 220,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

