iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Update

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 446,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 708,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,983. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iSun news, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.