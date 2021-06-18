ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,802 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $332.88. 315,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

