Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

Shares of Agrify stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 267,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

