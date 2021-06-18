Hyper Finance Trading 116.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 116.1% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,835.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

