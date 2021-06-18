Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.96. 1,162,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,153.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

