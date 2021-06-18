Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 451,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,497. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $28.96.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.