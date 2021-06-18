Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

RF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 14,895,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

