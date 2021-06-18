Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

