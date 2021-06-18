RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.25 on Friday, hitting $564.61. The stock had a trading volume of 160,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $561.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.