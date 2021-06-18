Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. TTEC posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

TTEC traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 263,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,370. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

