Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,898. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

