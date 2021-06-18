Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Short Interest Update

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MUDSU traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

