TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $61.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $240.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.86 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $268,695.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,301.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,946 in the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 226,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

