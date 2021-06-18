CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 222,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $265.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

