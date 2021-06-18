Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.91. The stock had a trading volume of 439,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.37. The company has a market cap of $938.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

