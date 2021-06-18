Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 386,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,484. CEVA has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.73 million, a P/E ratio of -207.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

