NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.97. NV5 Global reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock worth $1,762,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. 150,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,170. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

