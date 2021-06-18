$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $305.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 345.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. 5,201,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,753. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

