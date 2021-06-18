The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 1,025,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,072. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
