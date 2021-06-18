ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.82

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 138570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

