Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Expands By 19.6%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LCII traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 294,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,165. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

