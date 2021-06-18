$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. NetApp reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NTAP stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, reaching $78.16. 4,457,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,066. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

