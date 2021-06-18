Opacity Price Reaches $0.0646 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $5.20 million and $184,606.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

