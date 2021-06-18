Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

Several research firms have commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yatsen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,235. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

