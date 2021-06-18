Attila Market Capitalization Achieves $31.94 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $31.94 million and $427,713.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.