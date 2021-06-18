Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several analysts recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923,501. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,941 shares of company stock worth $1,283,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 553,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.