Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.34. 796,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,939. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

