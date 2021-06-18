IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 13th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 6,566,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

