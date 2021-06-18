Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 60,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.10.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

