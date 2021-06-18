Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Down 14.5% in May

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE SUP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. 151,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.85.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.16 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,984 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

