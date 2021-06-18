The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

