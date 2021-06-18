Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,825 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $301.90. The stock had a trading volume of 189,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

